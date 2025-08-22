In pictures: Community visits Bridgnorth care home as it holds its summer fete
Friends, family and the local community joined residents at a Bridgnorth care home at the weekend, as it held its summer fete.
Oldbury Grange Nursing Home held its annual fete on Saturday.
Social activities co-ordinator at the home, Mandy Bullock, said that for the second year, they had lined up some vintage vehicles to give the residents some memories of yesteryear.
“It was attended by friends, families and local community," she said.