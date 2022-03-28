Daughter inspired by Dad's rowing challenge and now Dad steps up to take part for the second time

The Atlantic Mavericks arriving in Antigua

Now Dad, Ian Davies, says he can't sit at home and watch their marathon - so has decided to join them!

Mr Davies, who lives in Oswestry, is teaming up with Oxford Rower, Jim Ronaldson to take on the Talisker Atlantic Challenge for the second time. He was joined by three other rowers, like Ian ex-forces, including Roy Dixon from Shrewsbury as the Atlantic Mavericks.

And while Danielle and Mark as team For Better Oar Worse, are aiming to be the fastest husband and wife team to row across the 3000 miles of Atlantic Ocean from la Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean, Ian, 61, and Jim are hoping to become the oldest pair to row the Atlantic in team Never2Late.

Both the teams now have their own challenge of fundraising for the trip.

Dani reached out to Shaun Wallace of ITV’s The Chase and he responded, offering to host a fund raising quiz. The date for this fundraiser has now been decided – May 14 at Oswestry Rugby Club. The quiz will consist of 10 rounds hosted by Shaun, who will also present the prizes at the conclusion of the quiz.

Whilst rowing the Atlantic the two teams will be raising funds and awareness for Myeloma UK a bone marrow cancer charity, Papyrus – the prevention of young suicide charity and Access sport - community sport for all.

Myeloma UK is a charity close to Ian’s heart, as he was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer myeloma seven years ago and has had treatment both before and after his Atlantic Challenge in 2020.

Ian said: "To help both teams to the start line in La Gomera we need help from you the general public. If you are able to put a team together for the quiz that would be great. If you or your business can help us out either financially or any other way please get in touch. We have a variety of sponsorship options available."

"We are indebted to Shaun “The Dark Destroyer” Wallace for his support. His only request for his time and commitment is that we provide hotel accommodation for the night of the quiz. If there are any hotels out there who may wish to help us out by hosting Shaun please get in touch."