Investigation continues as firefighters stood down from Bridgnorth barn blaze

The blaze ripped through a barn at Kingsnordley Farm Junction in Kingsnordley, between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge, on Friday.
Fireballs were sent into the air as two large explosions blasted out shortly before midday, with the noise heard by people two miles away.
Firefighters from across Shropshire, the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Herefordshire were all scrambled to deal with the fire, which happened in a barn containing fibreglass, chemicals and plastic and left one person burned.
Thick smoke poured into the air and roads including the main A442 and A458 in the Quatt and Wooton area were closed as the emergency services dealt with the incident and an air ambulance was sent to the scene.
A spokesman from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one crew remained at the scene on Saturday to damp down and make sure the area was safe.
The firefighters were stood down at 4.15pm, more than 24 hours after the blaze started. The service said the cause of the fire could not yet be confirmed but that an investigation was taking place.
The injured man suffered "potentially serious" burns and breathing difficulties in the incident and was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for treatment.
A number of businesses, including Kingsnordley Fisheries and Severn Edge veterinary group are situated on the rural site where the fire took place.