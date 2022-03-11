Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Serious barn fire closes two man roads near Bridgnorth

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A serious barn fire has closed two main roads and left a person with burn injuries.

Kingsnordley, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google
Kingsnordley, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze at Kingsnordley, near Bridgnorth, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambling five fire engines and four special equipment appliances to the area.

"We believe there is one casualty suffering with burn injuries," they tweeted.

A major response has also been called by West Mercia Police. The force's Operations & Communications Centre said on Twitter that the A442 and A458 have been closed in the areas of Quatt and Wooton "due to a large barn fire".

"Please find an alternative route," they advised.

Cleobury and Highley police's safer neighbourhood team has also said they are longer available at the police station at the Severn Centre. They are "helping our response colleagues and fire brigade at an incident at Quatt".

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News