Kingsnordley, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Fire crews are currently battling the blaze at Kingsnordley, near Bridgnorth, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambling five fire engines and four special equipment appliances to the area.

"We believe there is one casualty suffering with burn injuries," they tweeted.

A major response has also been called by West Mercia Police. The force's Operations & Communications Centre said on Twitter that the A442 and A458 have been closed in the areas of Quatt and Wooton "due to a large barn fire".

"Please find an alternative route," they advised.