Lara puts words into action with Bridgnorth planting session

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A group turned out in Bridgnorth to plant trees after a bright idea from a young girl in the town.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/03/22.Tree planting at The Meadow, Bridgnorth, near to Bridgnorth AFC..It was eleven year old Lara Neal's idea to plant a hedgerow and trees at the meadow and her dad Luke and volunteers joined her..Lara is pictured with her dad planting one of the trees..
Lara Neal had the idea of a tree planting session in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when she was bored with her Geography homework.

Instead of reading about climate change she decided to do something about it. She and her father, scouted out potential planting spots, sought permission from the council and found climate change group Possible to help her.

The result was the group at the Crown Meadow where a 100m long hedge was planted in front of a mural by Shrosphire artist Matt Sewell, commissioned by Possible and Bridgnorth Town Council.

It features birds found in hedgerows also common in the park.

Children are also being invited to come along to the mural, pick up plain versions of the birds, colour them in and try to spot them around the park

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

