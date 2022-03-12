Lara puts words into action with Bridgnorth planting session

Lara Neal had the idea of a tree planting session in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when she was bored with her Geography homework.
Instead of reading about climate change she decided to do something about it. She and her father, scouted out potential planting spots, sought permission from the council and found climate change group Possible to help her.
The result was the group at the Crown Meadow where a 100m long hedge was planted in front of a mural by Shrosphire artist Matt Sewell, commissioned by Possible and Bridgnorth Town Council.
It features birds found in hedgerows also common in the park.
Children are also being invited to come along to the mural, pick up plain versions of the birds, colour them in and try to spot them around the park