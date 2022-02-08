Plea for volunteers for Bridgnorth festival

Bridgnorthh Carnival set to return

The event, to be held on Friday June 3 to coincide with the Queen's Platinum jubilee, is set to be the first full carnival since 2016.

Problems with the weather and the Covid 19-pandemic have curtailed the carnival in recent years but a new committee took it on and appealed for volunteers, stall holders, traders and community groups to take floats on the procession.

It will begin at the livestock market and parade through town towards Severn Park, with live music featuring and a chance for traders from the town to take up stalls.

James Gittins, from the organising committee said the response so far had been good but they could always do with more.

He said: "We have had a good take up of volunteers and of floats and stalls but there is always room for more.

"This will be the first carnival proper for a few years after we decided to resurrect it and it is set to be a very big event , particularly as it will coincide with the platinum jubilee celebrations, with the whole country likely to be on a high."