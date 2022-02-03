A new pothole machines helping to repair Shropshire's roads

The Multihog machine

The Multevo Multihog planes off the road surface to enable a squared-off hole to be filled by a following gang.

Shropshire Council says's that it is a quicker method than having to repair the road by hand, tackling potholes and other defects more quickly and effectively

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: "Using the Multihog the council can reduce the likelihood of potholes forming in the short- to-medium term and cut-down on the need for road closures."

“The Multihog is a hugely important part of our work to tackle potholes and improve the county’s roads. Since we started using it last year use of the Multihog has shown a dramatic improvements in permanent road repairs, and it now forms an important part of our strategy to deliver meaningful repairs to roads across Shropshire.”

Councillor Carroll said that since the Multihog was officially adopted in late March 2021, the volume of the road network repaired had risen to around 150 square metres per gang each day, with three teams deployed across the county.

Four Roadmaster vehicles are being used to carry out jet-patching on rural roads.

More traditional repairs by gangs are also carried out.