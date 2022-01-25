ITV Chaser to host Bridgnorth pub quiz

Mark and Dani - For Better Oar Worse

A Shropshire couple is aiming to become the fastest husband and wife team to row across the Atlantic, and as part of their charity fundraising campaign The Dark Destroyer Shaun is hosting a quiz in a Bridgnorth pub next weekend.

Dani Jones, from Oswestry, and husband Mark, from Bridgnorth, are set to compete in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in 2023 - a challenge most recently tackled by the four gents of the Wrekin Rowers. Dani and Mark's team name is For Better Oar Worse, and they will pilot Cosimo, a boat which made the journey in this year's race.

Dani said: "We are aiming to become the fastest married couple to row 3000 nautical miles across the Atlantic ocean.

"Our inspiration for this challenge came from my father, Ian Davies, who completed the race in January 2020. We were fortunate to see my dad and his team cross the finish line in Nelson's Dockyard, Antigua.

"It was a hugely emotional experience watching my dad, his team mates and other rowers crossing the finishing line and it was in Antigua we both decided this was a challenge that we both had to complete ourselves, going to inspire others as my dad did for us."

Dani and Mark are both passionate about sport, and they have chosen, through their efforts on the water, to raise money for Access Sport, a charity which aims to make sport accessible to all regardless of background or ability.

Dani added: "Access Sport run community projects throughout the UK, which are all geared to improving both physical and mental health. Something that we believe has become increasingly important in the recent Covid times."

The couple approached Shaun for help in their fundraising push, himself no stranger to manning the oars as he rowed the length of Britain for charity in an ocean-going rowing boat similar to Cosimo.

There are still slots available for teams of 6-8 quizzers to take part next Saturday, February 5, and meet Shaun Wallace into the bargain. The evening begins at 6pm at The Punch Bowl Inn on Ludlow Road in Bridgnorth, and includes the quiz hosted by Shaun, food laid on, a guest speaker, a raffle, and a trophy for the winning team, presented by Shaun Wallace.