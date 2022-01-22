Wrekin Rowers land to rapturous welcome after surviving 40 days – and a marlin attack – in the Atlantic

The Wrekin Rowers on their mammoth 40 day Atlantic journey. Picture: Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

The crew of four from Telford & Wrekin were cheered onto shore by crowds of supporters as they arrived in Antigua, after 40 days, 12 hours and 33 minutes on the Atlantic.

The team of Stuart Shepherd and Martin Skehan, together with brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, left the Canary Islands on December 12.

They concluded their journey – which included the drama of seeing their boat punctured when hit by a Marlin – by rowing into the Antigua bay, guided home by flares, the sounds of air horns and cheers.

As the crew approached the shore the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge announcer hailed "the most noise we have heard all year so far as these guys are coming in now".

There were huge cheers from a crowd of family and supporters as the crew took their first steps on dry land in more than 40 days.

As they took their place on the podium the team reacted with delight when they learned how much their efforts had raised for charity – more than £104,000 for the Severn Hospice and the RNIB.

Asked for his reaction to finally setting foot on dry land Mr Skehan said: "It feels fantastic. I am so proud of my teammates here and the support we have had from home is just wonderful, it is overwhelming."

Speaking from the Antigua podium Mr Shepherd offered emotional thanks to their families for the support – and the people of Shropshire.

He said: "I really really want to say thank you to our families for supporting us through this journey, we love you we have missed you, we cannot wait to get together again.

"We come from Shropshire in the UK, we just want to say the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Wellington especially, they have been behind us the whole way. The support we have had, they got together in the square to sing our sea shanty."

He added: "It has just been amazing and humbling, we are humbled by the support you have given us and we are proud to represent you on the journey, thank you so much."

Stuart Richards also offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the team's brush with disaster after their boat was punctured by a Marlin spike.

Marlins are common in the Atlantic and have a large spear on the end of their nose, which caused the hole in the boat.

Mr Richards said: "We had a Marlin straight through the boat, it put a nice hole in it and left us full of water. We tried to pack it and things but not very well."

Mr Skehan said: "It was like being hit by a small car, honestly it gave us such a big thump."

Mr Richards added: "We just realised we could not do anything and cracked on then."