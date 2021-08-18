Council defends decision to close highways depots

The depots cover county roads.

Shropshire Council's head of highways, Councillor Steve Charmley, has spoken out after criticism from Bridgnorth residents over the proposal, which will see both the Bridgnorth and Hodnet depots close.

The council says operations will continue at three depots in Whittington, Shrewsbury and Craven Arms.

A petition has been set up against the proposal, with nearly 700 people signing so far.

Shropshire Council has argued that no jobs will be lost, and says there will be no cut to service.

Councillor Charmley: "While the council has been investigating with our contractor Kier whether there is still a need to maintain five depots with current delivery models, there are many good and sensible reasons why we have had to fast-track temporarily moving operations from Bridgnorth and Hodnet.

"It’s important that we explain these, to reassure those residents and councillors that have raised concerns about these proposals and to reinforce that this is not a cut in services for those areas. Service levels will remain at the very least the same as the last year but with an expectation that there will be improvements.

"Having five depots in an area the size of Shropshire is something that may have been needed in years gone by, but this is no longer the case. The way that we work and the way we treat our roads has changed. There is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach to highways maintenance. We’re now using more specialist techniques, delivered through our supply chains, so we have far fewer council and contractor staff than we once did.

“The majority of work that takes place in the area that Bridgnorth and Hodnet serves is therefore not delivered by those depots but by others in the supply chain, and the staff in those depots therefore only undertake around 15 per cent of the overall activity provided in their areas.

“Indeed, there haven’t been any Shropshire Council-employed staff in the Bridgnorth and Hodnet depots for about five years and, due to the relatively low numbers of contractor staff at those depots, during the pandemic Kier has at times struggled to have sufficient numbers to provide the number of gangs to undertake all works required – which has created a large backlog of outstanding works."

Councillor Charmley said that the sites also need repair work, that could cost £400,000 – or face being shut down anyway.

He said: “A recent review of all five highways depots found that Bridgnorth and Hodnet are in a poor state of repair, and there are permit compliance concerns with the potential for the depots to be shut down with immediate effect by regulators if these issues aren’t addressed. However, to bring things up to standard would cost around £400,000 as Hodnet depot would require a complete rebuild and Bridgnorth would require the demolition of outbuildings and rebuilding of new facilities. This is money that could be far better spent on improving our roads.

“No decision has been taken to make these changes permanent, and they have been introduced purely to ensure continuing operational activity for those areas. However we will continue to review whether the limited monies available could be better spent on highways than maintaining the current number of depots and, if there is a business case to close depots in the future, this will be brought to Cabinet at the appropriate time.”