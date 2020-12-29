Glamping plans for farmland

The owners of Ousley Cottage at Aston Eyre have applied for planting permssion for glamping, siting three units on land currently used for agriculture.

The proposals also include parking places and sewage treatment plant.

Representing the applicants, rural planning specialist, Mr David Collier, said that while the land was well screened by hedging it was the owners' intention to put in additional screening.

He said the local plan was in favour of the sustainable growth and expansion of business in rural areas and the development and diversification of agricultural and other land-based rural businesses.

The glamping proposals also fitted into the need for sustainable rural tourism and leisure developments which respected the character of the countryside.

Within easy reach was a wide network of public footpaths that could be enjoyed by visitors the the glamping units.

"The proposal will support the existing agricultural business and represents a desirable form of farm diversification. It will be sited sensitively and carefully landscaped using planting," he said.