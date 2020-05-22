Lockdown flouters set off cliff-top blaze in 'extremely dry area' of Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was sent to the top of High Rock at about 9.45pm on Thursday, and said the group of people, who had lit a large bonfire, fled as soon as they noticed the service arrive.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze at the top of High Rock. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Two fire appliances, including the incident support unit, were mobilised from Bridgnorth Fire Station and firefighters were forced to climb the sandstone cliff north of the town twice to ensure they had enough water to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesperson from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "Unfortunately a group of people decided it was acceptable to have a camp fire in an extremely dry area, visible across the whole of the town.

"The top of High Rock is not a place to be in the dark. Yet we were required to climb it twice with sufficient water to extinguish the unattended fire.

"The ‘campers’ were quick on their feet and fled as soon as we arrived.

"Please show respect for the lockdown rules and the weather conditions by not having wild camp fires."