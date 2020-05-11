Eva, eight, delights neighbours in Bridgnorth with 'happy newsletter'

Eva Kerchley, of Conduit Lane in Bridgnorth, posted the newsletters through her neighbours' letterboxes and was thrilled when several of them wrote back and even gave her gifts in return.

Eva's mother Michaela said: "On Tuesday after home schooling, my daughter decided that she wanted to write a happy newsletter to our neighbours on Conduit Lane to make them happy and make sure that they were OK.

"Off she went (with me) and posted the letters through the letterboxes.

"She has had now had four letters of reply and some little gifts from neighbours that we have never met before.

"One lady is isolating and was very happy for some post and another has said they look forward to the next letter.

"It’s wonderful that this little letter has brought residents together as such a difficult time."

A number of neighbours wrote back to say how happy the letter made them, some of them even giving Eva presents like a decorated tile or miniature flags.

For VE Day, Eva visited her neighbours the Senders to say hello from a safe distance.

