Firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Much Wenlock quarry

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

A HGV caught fire at a quarry in Much Wenlock.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo: @SFRS_Wenlock

Firefighters rushed to Edge Renewables, in Lea Quarry, at about 4.20pm to tackle the blaze, which involved a loading shovel vehicle.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service mobilised two appliances from Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth as well as an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

Much Wenlock Fire Station said crews worked together to "bring the incident to a successful close."

