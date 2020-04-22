Advertising
Firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Much Wenlock quarry
A HGV caught fire at a quarry in Much Wenlock.
Firefighters rushed to Edge Renewables, in Lea Quarry, at about 4.20pm to tackle the blaze, which involved a loading shovel vehicle.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service mobilised two appliances from Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth as well as an operations officer.
Crews used breathing apparatus and a covering jet to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.
Much Wenlock Fire Station said crews worked together to "bring the incident to a successful close."
