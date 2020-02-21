Plans withdrawn to turn 17th century Bridgnorth house into flats after criticism

An application to turn 3 High Street into seven apartments were opposed by Bridgnorth Civic Society, who raised concerns that the original features including panelled doors, a half-panelled staircase and fireplaces with delft tiles could be damaged in renovations to the property.

But it has now been withdrawn by applicant Charles Fox-Davies.

The design and access statement said that there was a "strong demand" in Bridgnorth for single-person letting rooms and that substantial rebuilding was not envisaged.

Bridgnorth Civic Society said a property of such special character needs to be treated carefully, and added: "We would strongly like to see this property brought back into use in a more appropriate way, where it could be appreciated as the ‘town house’ as described in the application heritage statement, rather than seven flats.

“This 17th Century town house is unique, being the only three-storey property left on the High Street in original condition."