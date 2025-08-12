Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival 2025: Get involved, join the fun, and make music together
This summer, Bridgnorth comes alive with the sound of music, laughter, and dancing as the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival returns — bigger, brighter, and even more interactive than ever before! Thanks to funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and the creative direction of ShireFolk as part of the This is Shropshire Festival, festival-goers will have more opportunities than ever to take part in the music, not just listen to it.
Big Open-Air Jam – Campfire Jam & Singing -Friday 22 August, Central Court, 8pm
There may not be an actual campfire, but there will be plenty of warmth in the air as musicians and singers of all levels gather for an open jam session in Central Court. Whether you’re a confident player or just starting out, bring your bring your guitar, fiddle, flute, bass (whatever you preference) or your singing voice and join in. Chords and lyrics from festival favourites will be provided, making it the perfect chance to play alongside others, grow your confidence, and make new musical friends. Stay for one song or play all night — the choice is yours!
Dance the Night Away – Urban Folk Theory Ceilidh - Saturday 23 August, Castle Gardens, 6pm
Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for an evening of infectious energy in the beautiful Castle Gardens. A Ceilidh (pronounced kay-lee) is a lively social dance, think whirling, stepping, and laughing with strangers who instantly feel like friends. The Urban Folk Theory, fresh from their performance at Sidmouth Festival, will teach you all the moves, so even complete beginners can join the fun! Just bring comfy shoes and a smile.
Feel the Rhythm – Ronnie Prudence Drum Workshop - Monday 25 August, Quayside Stage, 12 noon
Festival favourite Ronnie Prudence returns with his incredible collection of drums and percussion from across the globe. His interactive workshop is perfect for all ages and abilities - no booking needed, just turn up and join the beat!
And that’s not all — this year’s festival has an even stronger festival feel, with food and drink stalls from local suppliers set up at all main stages. Come for the music, stay for the atmosphere, and spend the whole day enjoying exceptional live performances, delicious local treats, and endless festival fun.
Find out more about this fabulous, free festival and download the full programme of events for the August Bank Holiday weekend at bridgnorthfestival.co.uk
Join us in celebrating music, creativity, and community — right here in Bridgnorth!