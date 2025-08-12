Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival 2025: Get involved, join the fun, and make music together

Big Open-Air Jam – Campfire Jam & Singing -Friday 22 August, Central Court, 8pm

Ronnie Prudence and his drumming workshop on the Quayside in Bridgnorth

There may not be an actual campfire, but there will be plenty of warmth in the air as musicians and singers of all levels gather for an open jam session in Central Court. Whether you’re a confident player or just starting out, bring your bring your guitar, fiddle, flute, bass (whatever you preference) or your singing voice and join in. Chords and lyrics from festival favourites will be provided, making it the perfect chance to play alongside others, grow your confidence, and make new musical friends. Stay for one song or play all night — the choice is yours!

Dance the Night Away – Urban Folk Theory Ceilidh - Saturday 23 August, Castle Gardens, 6pm

Ceilidh Dance with the Urban Folk Theory - will be part of the Castle Gardens Stage at the Bridgnorth Music & Arts festival.

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for an evening of infectious energy in the beautiful Castle Gardens. A Ceilidh (pronounced kay-lee) is a lively social dance, think whirling, stepping, and laughing with strangers who instantly feel like friends. The Urban Folk Theory, fresh from their performance at Sidmouth Festival, will teach you all the moves, so even complete beginners can join the fun! Just bring comfy shoes and a smile.

Feel the Rhythm – Ronnie Prudence Drum Workshop - Monday 25 August, Quayside Stage, 12 noon

Festival favourite Ronnie Prudence returns with his incredible collection of drums and percussion from across the globe. His interactive workshop is perfect for all ages and abilities - no booking needed, just turn up and join the beat!

Young girl taking part in the Drumming workshop at the Bridgnoth Music & Arts festival

And that’s not all — this year’s festival has an even stronger festival feel, with food and drink stalls from local suppliers set up at all main stages. Come for the music, stay for the atmosphere, and spend the whole day enjoying exceptional live performances, delicious local treats, and endless festival fun.

Find out more about this fabulous, free festival and download the full programme of events for the August Bank Holiday weekend at bridgnorthfestival.co.uk

Join us in celebrating music, creativity, and community — right here in Bridgnorth!