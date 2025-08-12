Heatwave report: Temperatures set to stay in the high 20s throughout the week in the West Midlands

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health warning for between 9am on August 12 and 6pm on August 13, after warning of "significant impacts across health and social care services due to the high temperatures".

They include "a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions" and "likely increased demand on all health and social care services".

After Tuesday's scorching temperatures, the Met Office predicted a grey start to the day for some people in the West Midlands on Wednesday, before the sun appears across the region before midday.

Folk in Bridgnorth enjoying the weather as the temperature is set to soar over the next few days. From Halesowen, from left: Stephanie Platt, Ethan and Esther and nan Josephine Flavell in the Castle Garden

Thereafter, the expectation is it will be another very warm day, although generally not quite as hot as on Tuesday with highs of 31C.

There is also the potential for some isolated late-afternoon or evening thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Looking later on into the week, Thursday will likely be cloudier across the West Midlands with scattered showers but many places staying dry with sunny intervals.

On Friday and heading into Saturday the Met Office is predicting mostly dry and warm weather, mainly sunny and turning hot in some places with temperatures up around 29C.

Leo Price from Chorley enjoys an ice cream in the heat

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Warmth is building for many in the coming days, with much of central and southern England likely to reach heatwave criteria by midweek.

"A combination of high pressure and a southerly airflow will see temperatures rise for much of England and Wales in the first half of the week, with temperatures reaching in excess of 30C for some on Monday and likely peaking towards the mid-30s in London on Tuesday."

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast."

Met Office heatwave criteria, where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days, are likely to be reached by Wednesday for much of southern and central England.