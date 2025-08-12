Shocking number of weapon attacks on animals revealed - here's how Shropshire ranked

The RSPCA has revealed there were 497 incidents involving air guns, catapults and crossbows that were used to target all types of animals in England and Wales, between 2022 and 2024.

Out of 59 counties in England and Wales, Shropshire ranked in the 20 worst counties with 10 incidents reported to the animal charity during the time period. There were also 16 in the West Midlands, 14 in Staffordshire and one in Powys.

The RSPCA has revealed there was a 30 per cent increase in reported airgun attacks on cats last year, with 70 incidents flagged to the animal charity, compared to 54 in 2023.

The charity has warned that the horrifying trend looks set to continue this year, and has highlighted a cat called Ronnie in Liverpool who was found screaming in pain after being shot five times with an air gun in June.

Ronnie the cat from Liverpool who was found screaming in pain after being shot five times with an air gun in June. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA has also warned of a "worrying upward trend" for attacks involving other weapons - including dangerous catapult attacks. Up to the end of June this year, the charity said there were more than twice as many catapult incidents reported to it, compared to the same period in 2023 (22 compared to 10).

The charity said it receives more reports of animal cruelty in the summer than at any other time of year. Amid this, and rising figures, the RSPCA is continuing its 'Summer Cruelty Appeal’ to raise vital funds to support animals experiencing cruelty - including victims of weapons attacks - and awareness of the issue.

RSPCA wildlife partnerships manager Geoff Edmond said: "Weapon attacks on animals are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

"There’s huge concern about the growing incidents of catapult attacks on wild birds such as swans, but air guns remain by far the most likely weapon to be used on an animal.

"It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for 'fun' - or to harm them for target practice - but sadly we’ve received nearly 500 reports about all kinds of weapon attacks on animals over the past three years.

"While most people will be appalled by animals being attacked in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that some deliberately target wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows - presumably for 'laughs'. But these weapons cause horrific pain and suffering."

Between 2022 and 2024, the RSPCA said wild birds bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with 545 incidents reported.

Meanwhile, cats were the second-most attacked animal with 193 incidents, followed by wild mammals (63) and dogs (52).

The RSPCA reported that a moorhen and a goose were found dead in Kent after they were shot with ball bearings from catapults. A cat was also shot in the back with an air rifle in Dorset in June, causing a fracture to a vertebrae and leaving the cat unable to use their back left leg.

Mr Edmond added: "Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals - including severe injuries often leading to death.

"This is why we need our supporters to back our 'Summer Cruelty Appeal’ so we can keep tackling this horrific trend and continue to take action against cruelty."