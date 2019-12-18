Bridgnorth care home brings generations together at Christmas

The residents at Morris Care’s Oldbury Grange Nursing Home were joined by 18 toddlers for an Elf Party with a difference.

The youngsters were all dressed up for the occasion and Santa himself made an appearance.

Visits like these are something the private nursing home business has been organising for many years, long before Channel 4’s ‘Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds’ boosted the profile for this form of care.

Residents Maurice Kitchen and Pat Holland with Father Christmas and some of the toddlers

Rhea Paller, home manager, said: “We are firm believers in the benefits of intergenerational care and the laughter and joy the children spread throughout the home is fantastic for our residents and staff too. They are more than welcome to visit whenever they like and we wish them all a very Merry Christmas.”

Music classes, visits to local attractions and crafting sessions, to name just a few, all help to reduce loneliness and induce laughter, she said.

Intergenerational activities remind the elderly of their own childhoods and time spent with their children and is proving to be a success nationwide.

Katie Clunn, managing director of Jiggy Wrigglers, added: “Our little ones absolutely love visiting their friends at Oldbury Grange and parents are invited to come along too. It’s not just at Christmas time either, we’ve visited at Easter where the children were able to pet real rabbits.”