Luke backs Christmas Toy Appeal

Luke Millington, 21, is an ambassador for the Hope House Children's Hospice, one of five organisations which will be supported by this year's appeal.

For the fifth year running, we are teaming up with our friends at Storage King to bring a little joy to the lives of children who might find Christmas a difficult time of year.

As well as Hope House, which supports more than 300 children and young people across Shropshire and Powys, the appeal will also benefit The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, The Movement Centre for children with mobility problems, the children's ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and Telford Young Carers.

Luke, who lives in Telford, is now sharing his story to raise awareness of how Hope House helps children in the county.

And he is urging people to donate to our toy appeal to support youngsters who will be growing up with the difficulties that he faced.

Luke, who has the incurable muscle-wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, has been supported by Hope House for the past 10 years.

He said: “I feel lucky to have Hope House in my life so I am sharing my story so that everyone can know more about Hope House and how it helps local children and families.

"I think that the people that do help Hope House are brilliant and I can’t thank them enough for thinking about us all, especially at Christmas.”

Vanessa Thomas, public relations manager at the hospice in Morda, near Oswestry, said: "Last Christmas, children visiting the hospice for care or counselling were delighted to receive an extra gift from the toy appeal.

"It meant so much to their families to know that well-wishers across the region were thinking of them at this special time."

She said favourites on this year's wish-list include musical books, Lego, and ‘play shop’ baskets and groceries for the younger children. Fluffy socks and fleece blankets were popular with teenagers, she said..

"Toys that appeal to the senses are also really popular," she added.

We are appealing for brand new toys, games, books and other gifts suitable for children of all ages. They can be donated at the following locations:

*Shropshire Star, Ketley Business Park, Waterloo Road, Telford, TF1 5HU;

*Shropshire Star, 2, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, SY1 1QQ;

*Storage King, Archers Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, SY1 3GA.