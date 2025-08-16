'I left my corporate job to help women reach their fitness goals as a personal trainer in in Shropshire with clients aged from 18 to 78'

“I had been working in the corporate world for quite a long time. It was fine but it didn’t set my world on fire,” explains Lauren, who is based in Ackleton, Shropshire.

“I loved keeping fit and thought I would love to help people to do the same,” she adds.

After earning her Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training, Lauren started offering sessions part-time and also launched the Thursday Fitness Club, now known as the Get Strong Club, at Ackleton Village Hall in 2021.

“Earlier this year I decided to take the plunge and go full-time and it has really ramped up since then.

“The Get Strong Club and my personal training have evolved over the years as I have become more experienced and realised where my strengths lie,” says the 33-year-old.

Lauren offers weekly 60-minute personal training sessions

Lauren specialises in personal training for women that is tailored to their exact needs and her clients range in age from 18 to 78.

“I work around women’s hormone cycles and their energy levels throughout the month, picking up the pace when they have got more energy and working with their body in that moment of time,” she says.

For each client, Lauren will carry out a fitness assessment as well as a health and lifestyle assessment and will help them to set their goals and to monitor their progress.

She offers weekly 60-minute personal training sessions along with a personalised programme for the month and nutritional advice.

Lauren is also qualified in exercise referral, which means if anyone has any health issues, she can work alongside their medical professionals to help improve their condition and ensure they are training safely and effectively.

The Get Strong Club, which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the village hall, is a 45-minute full body workout, focusing on strength and cardio.

It is a mixed class open to both men and women and is suitable for any fitness level.

Lauren demonstrates a workout exercise

Lauren offers a membership option or people can pay as they go and there is a community Whatsapp group.

“It’s lovely because the people who come all make friends, it’s a nice environment and you get a good workout.

“I also like to give people ideas of what they can do at home so they get more than just the 45 minutes they’re with me.”

Having her first child in 2023 prompted Lauren to qualify as a pre and postnatal fitness specialist so she could help mums-to-be and new mums.

This year, she launched the Strong Mommas Club – a six-week mum and baby fitness course designed to help women boost their energy, rebuild strength, and regain confidence in a supportive, safe, and nurturing environment.

Taking place in both Bridgnorth and Tettenhall, the classes target core recovery, pelvic floor health, overall body strength and cardiovascular fitness. Women can bring their baby along or attend alone if they want some ‘me time’.

Lauren runs the Strong Mommas Club in Ackleton and Tettenhall

The Strong Mommas courses have been receiving a lot of positive feedback.

Participant Poppy Hazeldine says: “I completed the Strong Mommas course alongside other mums with Lauren as our wonderful trainer.

“Lauren has been great at introducing safe and effective workouts, letting us bring our little ones along.”

Get Strong Club participant Emma Ordidge added: " I have never really enjoyed this sort of exercise before but I can genuinely say I look forward to Lauren's weekly exercise class.

"The environment couldn't be more welcoming and the exercises can all be adapted based on your fitness or ability, with no judgement from others. I hadn't exercised properly since having a baby so I was slightly apprehensive but Lauren would put anyone at ease straight away."

Lauren's biggest piece of advice for anyone who wants to begin working on improving their own fitness is to start slowly.

“Don’t try to do too much, too soon. The biggest mistake people can make is to try to do too much too soon because they often get fed up and give up,” she says. She also recommends that people try different types of exercise to find the one that’s the perfect fit for them.

“There are so many different forms of exercise out there. If you’re doing something you don’t enjoy, find a form of exercise that you do enjoy,” she adds.

Lauren finds being a personal trainer and leading her different classes very rewarding, especially being able to help people find a workout routine that works for them.

“I love helping people to find out what they enjoy,” she says.

“I absolutely love what I do, it doesn’t feel like work for me,” adds Lauren

For more information about Lauren’s classes, visit www.laurenmayfitness.com and www.facebook.com/laurenmayfitness/