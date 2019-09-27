Menu

Clive launches new book

By Toby Neal | Bridgnorth | News | Published:

Bridgnorth local historian Clive Gwilt is serving up his latest book on the town's inns and alehouses after the completion of decades of research.

"It has taken 45 years to perfect and includes over 220 pubs and consists of 420 pages," said Clive, who will be publishing the book, called Inns And Alehouses, on October 12.

"On this date I will be signing the books in the Shakespeare pub, Bridgnorth, by kind permission of Joules Brewery between 10am and 2pm and will be displaying original documents from when Hitler wanted to take over Apley Hall.

"Other documents, maps and booklets will also be on display, including a rare 1835 map of the town."

Clive has published about 30 books looking at various aspects of Bridgnorth and its history.

Bridgnorth
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

