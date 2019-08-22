Bridgnorth street lights to be upgraded in £40,000 project

The first phase of the work will see some 120 lights upgraded from next month, with the second phase beginning next March.

The work is being funded through savings made at Bridgnorth Town Council last year, and will see running costs cut by about 50 per cent, saving nearly £5,000 each year.

Lee Jakeman, the town's clerk, said: "The council has been committed to upgrading the street lighting for some time. Fortunately some savings from last year’s budget has meant that the town council could take up the project which will cost up to £40K without having to borrow the money.

"Residents will notice a change in the light provided. The LED lighting is a whiter light than the many of the current lanterns, many of which have an orange tinge to them.

"Not all street lights are the responsibility of the Town Council; Shropshire Council maintains many and these are not being affected by the project."

Mr Jakeman said the project would address two concerns currently being looked at by Bridgnorth Town Council.

It will reduce running costs while also cutting energy use, which impacts the environment.

Earlier this year, Bridgnorth Town Council voted to recognise a climate emergency.

They votes to go carbon neutral by 2030 and to create an advisory group to help cut emissions.

The group would work to reduce and measure any reduction in the council's carbon footprint and provide regular reports.

And although the council is working to finalise long term plans, it also voted to be mindful of carbon emissions in any new decisions that it makes.

It was one of a number of councils around the county and beyond that declared a climate emergency this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council have declared climate emergencies and pledged to become carbon neutral.

Other town councils across the region have also followed the national trend to try and cut their emissions.