Fire service called to midnight crash in Bridgnorth country lane
The fire service were called out at midnight on Thursday morning after a car crashed on a secluded country lane near Bridgnorth.
The fire service said the incident on the B4555 in Lower Forge saw them called around 12.09am.
A fire crew from Bridgnorth Fire Station attended the scene, with a spokesperson saying the incident involved one vehicle, which was made safe.
West Mercia Police were also on the scene and have been approached for comment.