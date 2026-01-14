Police appeal for help to find missing Wolverhampton man with links to Shropshire

West Midlands Police launched an appeal this week for help to find Nathaniel, a 33-year-old who is currently missing from Wolverhampton.

Nathaniel was reportedly last seen in the early hours of Sunday (January 11).

Now police in Market Drayton have said it is believed that the missing man has links to the town, as well as Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "He has links to the Tettenhall area and may have travelled into Staffordshire or Shropshire.

"Any information could be vital, and we would ask anyone who sees him to please call 999 quoting log 2621 of January 11."

Police have also shared a picture of a vehicle that Nathaniel has access to. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police have also shared a photograph of a silver Seat car (registration BD58 BXL) that Nathaniel has access to.