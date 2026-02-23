Three areas of the West Midlands where learner drivers are struggling to pass their theory tests revealed

Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency shows that between April 2024 and March 2025, showed Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham among the lowest theory test pass rates in the UK.

Figures show pass rates for all three areas of the West Midlands below half - with Dudley appearing to struggle the most with just a 38.2% pass rate.

The borough was closely followed by the city of Wolverhampton with 38.5%.

Birmingham, while still appearing among the ten areas with the lowest pass rates, has the highest of the West Midlands areas with a 40.4% pass rate.