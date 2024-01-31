My hero! Albion mad youngster braves Hawthorns mayhem to get help for his dad after collapse

Declan Langford braved hoards of fans who were struggling when disorder broke out on Sunday, to fight his way to the front of the Birmingham Road stand at the corner of Halfords Lane and alert medics and stewards when his dad passed out with severe pain in the back of his head.

The family, from Darlaston, have received a personal message from Albion captain Jed Wallace thanking Declan, who attends Hall Green Primary School in West Bromwich for his actions and enquiring about the welfare of his dad, who is still in hospital.

Shaun, aged 40, has been an Albion fan for over 30 years and the whole family including his partner Amy and daughter Ava, aged seven, are season ticket holders – ironically Ava declined to go to the game as she thought there could be problems.