How Whatsapp played a role in the daylight killing of a DPD worker in a residential street

The 23-year-old was ambushed by Black Country men Arshdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh, and Jagdeep Singh who were on Friday jailed for life for the killing with each told they must serve a minimum of 28 years.

The four men were able to locate and attack Aurman Singh after they were sent details of his location and a picture of his DPD van, complete with registration plate.

They were sent by a co-worker of his, Sukhmandeep Singh of Peterborough, who has been jailed for 10 years manslaughter for his role in the killing.

He had used messaging app Whatsapp to send the armed gang, who travelled in convoy in two cars, a Mercedes and an Audi, information about the DPD van's movements.