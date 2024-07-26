Watch: West Midlands ram raider gang caught on camera in new TV documentary

The dramatic footage includes alarming robberies by a West Midlands gang of ruthless thugs which targeted cash points across the region - in addition to attacking security guards and injuring two officers when they collided with a West Midlands Police car.

See the crooks smash through windows and doors during 14 heists over three months in which over £200,000 was stolen, along with £40,000 of cigarettes.

Thirteen vehicles were stolen during the crime spree with some offences conducted in broad daylight in front of shoppers at Morrisons, the Co-op and other stores.

The raids ended with four men jailed for 61 years while another seven were convicted of being part of the gang.

You can watch the 12 minute mini documentary on Shots! TV here: UK Crime Caught on Camera: Ram-raiders.