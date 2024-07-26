'Dangerous' man found guilty of historical sexual offences against a child

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marcel Evans, of Burland Avenue in Wolverhampton, was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, and one count of indecency with a child today on Friday at Shrewsbury Crown Court after week-long trial.

The court heard how the 53-year-old carried out the offences in Shropshire between 1988 and 1993.

Evans is due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 26.

Detective Constable Jules Musgrove, said: “I am pleased with today’s verdict, which show just what a dangerous individual Evans is.

“The bravery of his victim to come forward and report their abuse is amazing and they need to be commended for this.

“I hope that the verdicts returned by the jury, highlight to the wider public that West Mercia Police take all reports of child sex offences seriously, including those which happened some time ago.”