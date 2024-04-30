Seven priorities for Wolverhampton University as it aims to grow in the next five years

Since taking up his post, he has been bold in hos ambition, not least to grow the university by bringing in 5,000 extra foreign students, possibly concentrating recruitment of students from South America.

That announcement led to talk among some in the city of a 'Latin Quarter' to cater for their economic and cultural demands.

The University of Wolverhampton wants to increase its revenue by £100 million in the next five years and the increase in foreign students is a large part of that.

But the proportion of local students attending the university, on main campuses in Wolverhampton, Telford and Walsall, remains high and its role in driving up standards in education within our region remains a priority.

The university says that the aim of the strategy is to achieve seven key goals. They are:

* Creating opportunity and transforming the lives of our students.