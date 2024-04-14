'I love cats and their lifestyle - that's why I've helped dozens that haven't have it'

For as long as they need it, she ensures they are healthy and happy while they wait to find their forever home.

Angela has been a volunteer for Wolverhampton Cats Protection since 2017 and is one of nine fosterers for the branch.

“I just love cats, that’s why I do it,” says Angela. “I love their independence and I just look at them and think: ‘what a lifestyle’.

“I feel sad for all those cats that don’t have that nice lifestyle and I want to help them.”

Since she started fostering, Angela has cared for more than 40 cats and kittens at her home.

Her spare room is dedicated to her charges and full of everything they might need during their stay from litter boxes and scratching posts to a plentiful supply of toys.

Angela takes care of all their day-to-day needs, including feeding them, cleaning their living space, making sure they have fresh water, socialising them and grooming them.