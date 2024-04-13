Police reveal how murderers who hacked DPD worker to death were in UK 'illegally'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aurman Singh was brutally hacked to death in Berwick Avenue as he and his colleague delivered parcels in the area in August 21 last year.

On Friday, Arshdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh, and Jagdeep Singh who were from the Black Country, were jailed for life for the killing with each to serve a minimum of 28 years.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh of Peterborough, was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter after he provided the gang with information on the whereabouts of the DPD worker.

But the four men locked up for life for murder, should not have even been in the UK at all, detectives have revealed.

The guilty men. Clockwise, from top left: Arshdeep Singh, Sukhmandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh and Manjot Singh

DCI Mark Bellamy who led the investigation into the murder of Mr Singh, said the four men were “illegal immigrants” who had outstayed their visas.

Stafford Crown Court heard during the six-week trial that the four Black Country men had all arrived in the UK in 2020 on student visas.

All four had dropped out of their student courses shortly after arrival to the UK and had been working and living in Black Country unlawfully.

According to the Home Office, the UK has statutory duties to deport those who have been sentenced to at least 12 months imprisonment, unless very specific exemptions apply.

The four men are not scheduled for release from prison until at least 2052.