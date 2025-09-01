£300,000 has been secured for various tourism projects across Powys

The money from Welsh Government, supplied as part of its Brilliant Basics programme, is covering 80% of the cost, with the organisations delivering the schemes meeting the remaining 20% and investing £75,000.

The 16 projects, which must all be completed by the end of March 2027, are a new 3.5-mile Dragon Trail local partnership project with Rhayader Town Council which has received a £34,400 grant, the re-purposing of a wildlife hide and provide interpretation by Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust which has got a £24,000 grant, new walking routes in Llansilin, Carreghofa and Llanwrtyd Wells by Powys County Council’s Countryside Services will get a £24,000 grant.

Glandwr Cymru will get a £23,600 grant for Brecon Canal picnic areas, Machynlleth Town Council will get a £22,800 grant for putting solar panels on the public toilets, pay gates, benches, shower facility, chemical waste disposal and flower beds, while Knighton Tourism Group will get a £21,316 grant for a signage and interpretation project.

Talgarth Regeneration Group will get £19,115 for local signage, orientation and a compostable toilet, The Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail will get £18,502.94 to re-route a section of the Heart-of-Wales Line Trail and provide off-road access, the Elan Valley Trust will get £17,280 to install a section of boardwalk and a new footbridge and Llanfyllin Town Council will get a £17.040 grant for Llanfyllin Wetland access, including disabled access.

Newtown Town Council will get a £16,000 grant to clear site, redevelop it, and provide access and interpretation at Newtown Castle Motte, Presteigne Town Council get £12,000 to improve access and accessible path at Went’s Meadow, there’s an £8,000 grant for Powys County Council Highways to install new bins in key destinations, Hay Town Council will get a £7,680 grant for a historic town QR code-linked guide, book bench, signage, town boards and flags, Cultivate Newtown receive £6,937.60 for Powys Food Trails in Welshpool and Brecon and Knighton Woodland Tots receive a £1,552 grant for a river bathing signal system.

“Priority areas for this funding round included alleviating pressures at tourism 'hot spots', promoting environmentally sustainable destinations, enhancing accessibility, and improving the overall visitor experience, and we believe the projects we are supporting meet these aims,” said Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“Tourism is very important to the Powys economy, and we are very grateful to Welsh Government for awarding us the maximum amount available: £300,000.”

Across Wales, the Welsh Government is investing £5 million over the next two years as part of its Brilliant Basics programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy, but we recognise that increased visitor numbers can sometimes put pressure on local infrastructure, particularly in popular destinations. This funding will help address these challenges while supporting our commitment to sustainable, inclusive tourism.

“By investing in these basic but essential facilities, we are not only enhancing the visitor experience but also supporting local communities and protecting our natural environment for generations to come."

Any questions about tourism in Powys and support for the sector, from the county council, should be directed to: tourism@powys.gov.uk