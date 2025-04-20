A live stand-up comedy night will be held at a Llandrindod Wells venue in May

The event presented by Hit and Run Comedy will feature comedians Dan Twentyman, Peter McCole and Adam Staunton.

It will take place at the Pavilon Mid Wales on Friday, May 16 at 8.15pm with doors open at 7.15pm.

Dave Twentyman is upbeat, cheery, down to earth, friendly, warm, quick on his feet…just some words that have been used to describe one of the most naturally funny comics on the UK comedy circuit today.

He has performed at a number of music festivals such as Leeds, V Festival and Download.

It’s no wonder then that Dave is one of the few modern comedians who proudly features on the Blackpool Comedy Carpet – a relatively new tourist attraction featuring the names of comedy greats from past and present and a huge honour for any comic.

He’s an affable, quick-witted comedian who somehow survived a childhood in St Helens by evolving rapid, startlingly-bright patter and a smile that he somehow stole from Barry Manilow.

With jokes and tales that you can’t help but relate to, he endears himself to even the rowdiest of audiences with ease and quite rightly is in hot demand at the biggest comedy clubs in the UK and overseas.

Dave has appeared on Made In The Northwest (ITV) and his radio credits include XFM Manchester, BBC Manchester & Key 103.

Liverpool born in 1983, Peter McCole started in December 2005 for a "bit of a laugh" in Funny Business Comedy Course in association with Rawhide Comedy.

Under the guidance of top comics after only six weeks, Peter went onto headlining the sold out Rawhide and has never looked back.

Since then has since gone on to play and be asked to return from the North West's best rooms such as Liverpool's Rawhide, Slaughterhouse and Baby Blue as well as Manchester's Frog and Bucket, XS and The Comedy Store.

Not to mention performing around the country for Agraman, Tongue In Cheek Comedy and Kill For A Seat Comedy.

Peter loves nothing better than sharing a good laugh with the audience, and is renowned for his lovely style of delivery, both measured and relaxed - Agraman Peter has everything to be a circuit act and with tales of Love, Forgiveness and Honestly, he simply leaves the audience wanting more as every comic should.

A confident and demanding stage presence has seen scouse funnyman Adam Staunton perform alongside some of the biggest names in comedy, including John Bishop and Sarah Millican. Definitely one to look out for…

Tickets are priced between £11 excluding delivery costs and the comedy night is for over 16’s only.

To book tickets visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk/live and for more information call 01597 258118 or email info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk



