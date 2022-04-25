Gardens will open in village raising money for children's charity

The house owners will be opening their garden gates to raise money for Save the Children.
Visitors can tour the old, walled garden at Gable Croft in Church Street, home of Louise Idoux (corr) and the more modern garden created by Barbara Moleworth at Garden Croft in Daisy Lane.
Both venues will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10.30am until 5pm.
There will be refreshments at Gable Croft and a plant sale at Garden Croft.
Mrs Molesworth said there would also be musical entertainment and a talk by Isabel Waine on insects on both days.
Entry is free but donations would be welcome for the Save the Children Charity.