Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gardens will open in village raising money for children's charity

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

Two very different gardens will be open in the village of Whittington near Oswestry, this weekend.

Barbara Molesworth from Byeways in Whittington near Oswestry opened her garden to the public at the weekend to raise money for Save the Children. Barbara will be opening her garden again along with others in Daisy Lane including Birch House and Graystones on June 18 and 19 from 12noon to 5pm, as part of the National Gardens Scheme, 'Gardens Open for Charity'.
Barbara Molesworth from Byeways in Whittington near Oswestry opened her garden to the public at the weekend to raise money for Save the Children. Barbara will be opening her garden again along with others in Daisy Lane including Birch House and Graystones on June 18 and 19 from 12noon to 5pm, as part of the National Gardens Scheme, 'Gardens Open for Charity'.

The house owners will be opening their garden gates to raise money for Save the Children.

Visitors can tour the old, walled garden at Gable Croft in Church Street, home of Louise Idoux (corr) and the more modern garden created by Barbara Moleworth at Garden Croft in Daisy Lane.

Both venues will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10.30am until 5pm.

There will be refreshments at Gable Croft and a plant sale at Garden Croft.

Mrs Molesworth said there would also be musical entertainment and a talk by Isabel Waine on insects on both days.

Entry is free but donations would be welcome for the Save the Children Charity.

Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News