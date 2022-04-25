Gardens will open in village raising money for children's charity

Barbara Molesworth from Byeways in Whittington near Oswestry opened her garden to the public at the weekend to raise money for Save the Children. Barbara will be opening her garden again along with others in Daisy Lane including Birch House and Graystones on June 18 and 19 from 12noon to 5pm, as part of the National Gardens Scheme, 'Gardens Open for Charity'.

The house owners will be opening their garden gates to raise money for Save the Children.

Visitors can tour the old, walled garden at Gable Croft in Church Street, home of Louise Idoux (corr) and the more modern garden created by Barbara Moleworth at Garden Croft in Daisy Lane.

Both venues will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10.30am until 5pm.

There will be refreshments at Gable Croft and a plant sale at Garden Croft.

Mrs Molesworth said there would also be musical entertainment and a talk by Isabel Waine on insects on both days.