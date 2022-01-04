Multi-million pound contract for motorway maintenance

The contract, which starts in July will see Colas carrying out routine maintenance, repairing defects, responding to emergency incidents and providing severe weather services on some of the region’s busiest routes, including the M54, M6, and M42.

The contract value is up to £328 million and is set to run for eight years.

Regional Operations Director for the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said:

“Our roads are among the safest in the world and partnerships like this help to maintain the high standards that we set ourselves and our partners. By working more closely with our supply chain partners on routine maintenance, repairs and incident response, we’re able to work more effectively, identifying innovative ways of working and provide the best possible quality of service to road users.

“We’re delighted that Colas has been awarded this contract and look forward to working with them, driving improvement and strengthening our regional expertise.”

The area Colas will be maintaining covers around 2,300 miles of motorway and trunk roads.