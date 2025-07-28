Part of the Russell Watson Magnificent Buildings Concert Series, the event, which drew a full house, showcased the power of collaboration between local talent and international stars. The Builth Wells Ladies Choir known for their rich harmonies and passionate delivery, opened the evening with a stirring selection of Welsh classics and contemporary choral pieces, setting a warm and uplifting tone.

Russell Watson, hailed by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains like Sinatra,” captivated the audience with a repertoire spanning classical favourites and crossover hits.

His performance, accompanied by Mike Moran’s masterful piano work, was both intimate and grand, perfectly suited to the cathedral’s acoustics.

Nancy May, a classical crossover soprano known for her charity work and performances at Westminster Abbey, added elegance and warmth to the evening with her solo pieces and collaborative piece with Russell Watson.

The Choir’s Musical Director Ionwen Davies shared: "To perform in such a stunning venue alongside artists of this calibre was a dream come true for our choir. The energy, emotion, and connection with the audience made it a night we’ll never forget."

Founded in 1968, the Builth Wells Ladies Choir continues to be a pillar of the local arts scene, and their appearance alongside one of Britain’s most beloved tenors was a testament to their enduring excellence.

