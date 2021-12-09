Flood alerts in place across Shropshire

Drivers have been warned to avoid low-lying roads near rivers

The Environment Agency in updates yesterday, with more expected this morning, had alerts in place for five areas in Shropshire.

River levels have risen at the Tern-Walcot river gauge as a result of Storm Barra. The EA expects flooding of roads and farmland to be possible up to and including the weekend.

"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport," says the EA website.

"Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington."

At the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, river levels have risen at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of Storm Barra and flooding continues on low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences," the agency says.

Meanwhile at the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, river levels are high but yesterday began to fall at the Hookagate river gauge.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton," said the EA.

"Other locations that may be affected include Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington."

River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk.

On the River Severn, levels were forecast to rise at the Crew Green river gauge. Flooding was expected on roads and farmland after 5pm yesterday.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley."

A river level peak of between 2.4-2.8m is expected at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday morning,

In the south of Shropshire there's a flood alert for the Upper Teme, where water levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Onibury river gauge.