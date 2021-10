The fire at Longdon Upon Tern. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington are battling the blaze at Tern Farm in Longdon Upon Tern near Telford.

There are reports of a large fire involving three large barns approximately 50m x 70m containing grain, potatoes and machinery and a fire involving a large quantity of baled straw in the farm yard.

Crews were called at 2.28pm today and the incident is ongoing.