Covid test figures for the region rise

By Sue Austin | Local Hubs | Published:

New figures show that there have been 25 new cases of coronavirus in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin in the last 24 hours a big increase on the previous day.

There have been no deaths recorded in the area and neither have their been deaths in neighbouring Powys, where latest figures show no-one tested positive for Covid.

It means that the health trusts that cover Shropshire have not reported a coronavirus death for more than two months. Throughout the pandemic 189 patients who tested postive for Covid 19 in the previous 28 days have died in the region.

The new cases of coronavirus, 12 in Shropshire and 13 in Telford and Wrekin are a marked increase on the previous 24 hours with just three and six respectively.

Official Government figures show that the last 24 hours saw 31 more people die within 28 days of having a postive test across England and three in Wales. However that figure does not include Scotland due to a power outage at National Records of Scotland.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

