Shropshire Council has issued an update over the current situation regarding the Ludlow Youth Centre building - and youth services in the town.

The building, on Lower Galdeford, suffered major damage when it was hit by a lorry on April 28.

The aftermath of the lorry crashing into Ludlow's Youth Centre. The damage has closed the centre and forced the relocation of services to another site in Ludlow, with assessments taking place for repairs and rebuilding work taking place.

The council said that currently the building will remain closed.

The authority explained that is is awaiting more information about repairs and rebuilding work for the centre.

Services previously provided at the centre have been moved to another location in the town - the Helena Community Centre.

A statement from the council said: "The majority of the Community & Family Hub Services have been relocated to Helena Lane Community Centre at 20 Hamlet Road, Ludlow, SY8 2NP.

"We are currently awaiting approval to extend Helena Lane’s opening hours, which will allow us to relocate the remaining evening sessions.

"The SYA youth club are looking to restart their sessions at Helena Lane in September, please see the website for future updates.

"Since the move to Helena Lane, we’ve seen positive footfall for the Information, Advice and Support Services that are being delivered, and we’re encouraged by the community’s engagement with the relocated services.

"We appreciate your continued patience and support during this period. For further information on the Community and Family hub activities in Helena Lane, please visit Southwest Shropshire – Ludlow and surrounding areas | Shropshire Council."