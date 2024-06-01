Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dawley Bank resident, Rosie May, 32, posted the video of the black and white cat searching for something worth finding in her bin on the Telford Community Support Facebook group.

In the video taken on Thursday morning, the resourceful feline can be seen first sitting on top of the bin, then opening the lid with a paw before squeezing inside.

Thankfully, the cat's tail caught Rosie's eye as it hopped inside her bin - filled with general waste and several nappies.

She was intrigued as to what had made its way into her trash, and went outside to check.

Upon opening her bin, the cat 'jumped out and ran off', and so Rosie was keen to see what had happened by watching back on her CCTV.

The cat does not belong to Rosie, but is believed to have come from a neighbouring street.

The Dawley Bank resident posted on Facebook, saying: "Please keep your eyes peeled, it’s a good job it’s not bin day.

"Just spotted a cat get in my bin. I shouldn’t laugh cause I have cats of my own, but I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it go in whilst I was in my kitchen."