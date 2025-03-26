Watch Puma RAF helicopters fly over Cosford airbase on farewell tour
A farewell flight over a Shropshire airbase by three RAF helicopters has been captured by a stunning video.
The RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters flew over the RAF Museum in Cosford, then Shawbury airbase today (Wednesday, March 26).
The aircraft will be retired at the end of this month. The Royal Air Force says the retirement of the Puma will "enable avoidance of additional in-service costs" and enable the introduction of its replacement as soon as possible.