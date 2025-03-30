Telford parkrun's modest 'star' Kim Fawke celebrates 500th day of volunteering at popular weekly run events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

She'll deny it, but the majority of the volunteers and runners at Telford parkrun believe Kim Fawke is the driving force behind the thriving weekly 5k run.

Having only ever missed 12 since parkrun first came to Telford in 2013, Saturday (March 29) saw the event director celebrate her 500th day of volunteering.

Kim Fawke has been recognised for volunteering at her 500th parkrun in Telford

An accomplished runner herself, Kim held the fastest female time record for the 5k route for almost a decade - clocking a staggering 16 minutes and 53 seconds.

"She's incredible - the star," said Telford parkrun founder Chris Richards, who said Kim was the first person to come forward when he appealed for volunteers more than 12 years ago.