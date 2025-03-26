A charming Shropshire market town steeped in history and now on the rise: why locals love Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I made the move from busy Leeds to quainter Shropshire just over a month ago. The change was difficult, to say the least.

But I had desperately craved a slower pace of life and it led me to Wellington - an ancient town within the developing town of Telford with a history dating back approximately 1,400 years.

When I was looking for a place to live in Shropshire, I was assured I would be “very happy” in Wellington for a number of reasons.

The first thing everyone enthusiastically mentioned was Wellington Market.

Carol Coffey and Ruth Bonell love Wellington. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Open four days a week with more than 100 stalls selling everything from sustainable goods, and handcrafted items to fruit and vegetables and hot food, Wellington Market has it all.

Indian and Chinese street food stall Red Dragon owner Anu Ranana told the Shropshire Star that the market has always been a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

Anu, who launched her stall just after the coronavirus pandemic, said: “There’s very nice people here in Wellington.

“On Saturdays, there’s a family crowd in the market and I love that.

“I just love this place, it’s nice and easy and you can get everything here - you name it: fruit, veg, clothing, makeup, flowers, hot food, cold, food, groceries, everything. That is the beauty of this market.”

Pan out to wider Wellington and you’ll find it’s largely the same - the town is fantastic for shopping, locals say.