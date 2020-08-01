No community cases linked to Craven Arms corona outbreak

Shropshire Council said that drop-in testing sessions that took place in two locations in Craven Arms yesterdayreturned no positive results.

The testing was put in place after an outbreak at the town's Long Lane Caravan Site. At the peak there were 29 positive tests on the site. That number has now reduced to seven.

The results from the drop in tests mean that no one in the wider community has tested positive.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of Public Health said: "It is very encouraging to learn that all of yesterday’s test results came back negative. We will however continue to watch the situation in Craven Arms carefully and take the necessary actions to protect the public. Testing continues to be available for the travellers’ site and everyone in the local community – I’d like to encourage people to take up testing, keep complying with social distancing rules and practice good hand hygiene. Whilst the results from yesterday are good news, it is vital that we do not become complacent."

Testing is available for all residents every day at Craven Arms Business Park from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

People can book an appointment via NHS Test and Trace online or by ringing 119.