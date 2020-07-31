Police investigate self-isolation breaches as number of infectious people in Craven Arms drops

There are seven people left on the Long Lane travellers' site in Craven Arms who are being asked to self-isolate out of the 29 confirmed cases in total.

There has been testing in the town available for the public since July 25 and Shropshire Council said a large number of residents were tested yesterday with no positive test results.

The authority has also been made aware of people leaving the caravan site who should have been self-isolating and warned West Mercia Police was now "considering taking appropriate enforcement action".

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said: "Shropshire Council, Public Health England and our partners have acted quickly to prevent and control the spread of the virus. Prompt testing on the Long Lane site has allowed us to understand transmission and protect the wider community.

“We’re aware that local residents are concerned, but the risk to the general public remains low. I am also pleased that the wider Craven Arms community has also taken up the offer of testing.

“As of today (Friday July, 31) it’s encouraging that testing of the wider Craven Arms community has not identified any positive cases so far. Testing, tracing and monitoring of the situation continues, and along with our partners, we will take all actions necessary to protect public health.”

Residents in Craven Arms are being encouraged to get tested whether they show symptoms or not at the testing centre in Craven Arms Business Park, open from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Appointments can be booked via NHS Test and Trace online or by phoning 119.

Shropshire Council’s public health team has also advised people to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people and that good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus.

For advice and support during the pandemic, call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 helpline on 03456789028 or visit shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus