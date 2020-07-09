Shrewsbury-based cancer charity launches lockdown challenge

Lingen Davies Cancer Charity is asking people to walk, run, swim, cycle or skip, choosing a target based around the number 20, over a period of two weeks.

It could be 20 miles of cycling, 20 minutes of swimming a day or 20 rope skips.

People should choose a sport they are comfortable with, along with an achievable target.

A Lingen Lockdown Challenge medal will be presented to participants once the challenge is over.

A fundraising page will be automatically generated when people sign up.

The charity is encouraging supporters to raise sponsorship on top of their entry fee, if they are able.

It costs £10 to enter and the challenge will run from July 24 to August 9.

Launching the challenge, a message on the charity's website says: "The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown have affected nearly all events that were due to happen in the spring and summer of 2020, including our charity fundraisers and international events.

"This has had an effect on our charity fundraising but we won’t be beaten!

"So, we are excited to have created the Lingen Lockdown Challenge.

"As the lockdown eases and we are encouraged to take unlimited exercise, join in with the Lingen Lockdown Challenge to mark the 2020 Olympics that were due to happen this summer.

"We’d love you to be involved!

"It’s the perfect way to stay active – why not give your children an exciting activity during the summer holidays?

"If there’s more than one child taking part, you could make it a competition!"

People are asked to follow Government guidelines at all times when completing their challenge.

Sign up at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/LingenLockdownChallenge