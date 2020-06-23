‘Staying at home’ policy has reduced spread of coronavirus in Wales, says report

Other positive impacts of the policy include increased levels of volunteering, communities coming together to protect those who are more vulnerable, and a reduction in vehicle traffic leading to reduced pollution and improved air quality.

However, the report by Public Health Wales also highlights significant negative impacts for individuals and communities.

For example, the economic downturn has reduced income and increased unemployment, with low income households being most affected.

This is despite national support measures such as furloughing of employees.

Although the situation is still evolving, the report finds that the ‘staying at home’ policy has affected virtually all aspects of life in Wales.

Dr Sumina Azam, consultant in public health, policy and international health, World Health Organisation collaborating centre on investment for health and wellbeing, Public Health Wales, said: “This report brings together evidence from a range of sources and highlights how the measures to protect us from coronavirus are having impacts across the whole of society.

Negative effects

"For example, the loss of social contact as a result of lockdown has led to more people feeling isolated.

"We know that there have been other negative effects on mental wellbeing, with those most at risk including healthcare workers, women, people on low incomes, those with existing mental health conditions and older people.

“Some of the impacts could last for the long term and also increase health inequalities.

"The report helps to identify where we need to act to prevent such unintended consequences.”

Liz Green, programme director for health impact assessment at Public Health Wales said: “Predicting health outcomes is complex and difficult, even more so in the context of ongoing restrictions and a rapidly changing situation.

"Nevertheless, this health impact assessment provides plenty to think about, including helping to inform decisions and ensuring that the least harms and most benefits to health occur as restrictions are eased or in the event that lockdown needs to be re-introduced.”